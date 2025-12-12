West Ham vs Aston Villa: Villans growing with "experience" says Matty Cash

Villa currently sit third in the English top-flight after collecting their ninth win in 10 league games with a last-gasp win over current leaders Arsenal at Villa Park last weekend.

They registered an eighth successive win in all competitions with a 2-1 success at FC Basel in the Europa League on Thursday - their longest winning streak since 1914.

After climbing to within three points of the summit, Cash is confident Villa can lean on past experiences to continue their challenge at the top end of the Premier League.

"I think the manager said it the other day, every game we're learning new experiences and we're getting better from it," Cash said.

"When we first got into Europe, it's obviously new to some players. Then you have a year in the Conference League and you have experienced there.

"Then you into the Champions League and it's like, wow, it's new to some players again.