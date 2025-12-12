Joe Wildsmith

Made a big early save to keep the Blades out - and had his best game in an Albion shirt. Looked confident and assured with his handling. One goal kick did bounce off Campbell's head and back towards his goal, but luckily it was his only mishap.

Better 7

George Campbell

Struggled early on but grew into the game. Put in a superb cross for the goal and was a real threat down the right hand side, linking well with Johnston. Produced a superb tackle in his own box late on to deny the Blades a shot on goal.

Assist 7

Krystian Bielik

Had an evening where he was hardly noticed - but in a good way. Confident, strong in the air, strong on the ball and tried to drive Albion forward where he could. Settled in well and looks to have cemented his place in the side.

Confident 7

Nat Phillips

Made an awful pass early on that almost led to a goal - but like Campbell he grew into it and looked more confident as the game went on. Produced some key touches and and tackles as Albion soaked up late pressure.

Improved 7

Callum Styles

A bog standard Styles display. Always a threat going forward, and has got a real link up with Grant down the left side. Defensively was strong too, put in some key tackles later in the second half.

Standard 7

Jayson Molumby

Struggled like others in the first half, slow on the ball and lost possession a few times. Better in the second half, getting key touches in, winning it and giving it simple. Nothing spectacular but a much better second half display.

Improved 7

Ousmane Diakite

Had two big chances in the game but came nowhere near scoring. Did some good things but looked shaky at times. Took too long to make decisions and on one occasion in the first half it was almost costly when he lost the ball on the edge of his own box.

Difficult 6

Karlan Grant fires home for Albion against Sheffield United (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston

Albion's creator in chief. In the first half he was busy without Albion looking like creating. But in the second, he was everywhere, always involved in the attacking situations Albion found themselves in. One of the standouts this season

Quality 8

Isaac Price

Didn't go a great deal in the first half - but that was the case for most players. Produced a great cross from deep for a Diakite chance. Had two efforts from range and failed to hit the target which his manager was livid with. Was taken off shortly after.

Average 6

Karlan Grant

Continues to improve and stand out for Albion. Produced a superb run and cross for Johnston in the first half. In the second he was constantly involved with balls into the box - and took his goal so well to secure the victory.

Impressive 8

Aune Heggebo

Gets better and better. Came out of the first half with credit and in the second was immense. Won a tackle which was against him that then finish with him scoring the opener. Also was very clever with his decision making and pass for the second goal.

Scorer 8

Substitutes

84 - Charlie Taylor for Price N/A

90 - Samuel Iling-Junior for Johnston N/A

Subs not used: Griffiths, Wallis, Mepham, Gilchrist, Iling-Junior, Bostock, Maja, Dike