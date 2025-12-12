"We have a project ongoing" - Wolves chairman on future plans for Molineux

The current stand dates back to 1979, in its previous guise as the John Ireland stand, and is in desperate need of modernising.

Owners Fosun have also come under criticism for not doing further work on Molineux after expansion plans were shelved following the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Shi has now revealed they are closing in on a plan to do work on the Steve Bull stand - while he has called on the local council to help with further redevelopment of the stadium.

"We have a project ongoing now for the Steve Bull stand, we are talking to a partner now and I'm waiting for the offer," Shi said.

"Maybe in December we will have a solid offer in our hands, to rebuild part of the Steve Bull stand and have more venues for hospitality and events, to make it a more modern stand.

"People agree the Steve Bull stand is the stand that maybe needs more work now, so that's happening.

"I don't have a timeline, but I'm waiting for the offer to know what we can do.

"For the stadium, I feel we need some support from the council too.

"For any new stadium or new stand, we need it for different purposes, not just matchdays.

"Not only for football fans, it should be for the whole city.

"I want more support (from the council) and I haven't seen it yet, for a plan for that area.

"The stadium is at the core of the city and we can do a lot."