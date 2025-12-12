"I don't think that's the case" - Wolves boss on a potential January fire sale

With Wolves expected to be relegated this season, interest has been brewing in the likes of Andre, Joao Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen as Wolves fans fear a January fire sale.

But the head coach has said there has been no discussion around letting their best players go when the winter transfer window opens in the coming weeks.

"That's not been communicated to me at all," Edwards said.

"I don't want to say anything that will come back to bite me, but as I see it at the moment, I don't think we're in that kind of position where we would have to be selling any of the so-called 'better ones'.

"No, I don't think that's the case."

When asked if some players could try to force a move with one eye on the World Cup next summer, Edwards added: "I don't think they'll be looking at the position, if they're playing.