Bowlers get into the Christmas spirit - bowls round-up

The Mid Shropshire League club hosts the latest one-day competition from 9am (entries £12) after last weekend’s offering had to be cancelled due to heavy rain.

But Meole Brace returns to the spotlight on Sunday for round nine of the winter series, with promoter Jamie Brookes hoping for some more weird and wonderful appearances to raise money for charity.

“Sunday is our Christmas Jumpers round in aid of Children In Need and the entry fee is £10,” he said.

Money for that cause was also raised a round eight of the 13-up round robin group sessions last Sunday at Wem Sports.

Sir John Bayley Winter Bowling League



One more decent victory should seal the deal for the Wrockwardine Wood team in the first Sir John Bayley Winter Bowling League.

The Wrockites edged to a 97-92 win on aggregate over Norman’s Pigeons on Wednesday night, with two 21-20 victors, to secure a 7-1 return on points and go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

They have one last fixture on the top green at the Wellington club - against the Crown Collective on Wednesday – and seem virtually home and dry in the inaugural four singles-one doubles league which is sponsored by James Blair Heating.

But Wood’s Will Childs looks set to be pipped to the singles averages title by the unbeaten Sonya Lucas of Winter Warriors who, with games in hand, play the Crown team tonight with title hopes of their own.

Prees to host British finals

Shropshire’s place in the British bowls spotlight is secure for another year.

Prees has been confirmed as the venue for the 2026 British Veterans Merit finals on Wednesday, July 1, when 32 qualifiers will do battle for the Jack & Jean Isherwood Trophy.

The North Shropshire village club has been the venue for the over-60s championship or many years now, but the only Salopian to ever win it there was Keith Pessall in 2021.

The Midland Masters finals are also coming to Shropshire next year, with clubs in the Telford area with two greens asked to apply to county officials to host it.