Arsenal v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Head coach Rob Edwards has a number of injury issues to contend with - despite Ladislav Krejci and Matt Doherty returning from knocks recently.

Doherty did miss out on the squad against Manchester United last time out, but Edwards has confirmed he will be in the squad heading to London.

He said: "We wanted to get another really good week of training into him, as much as possible.

"He's available and will be part of the squad."

But who could miss the trip to the capital?

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance

The Haiti international has worked his way into the team of late and played well against Manchester United, scoring the equaliser at Molineux.