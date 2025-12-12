AFC Bridgnorth to dip into transfer market after losing another striker - non-league previews

Griffiths has talks lined up with no fewer than five possible new signings as he looks to bolster his squad following a month with no Midland One action.

He has also lost a second forward to title-chasing Gornal Athletic - with Joel Westwood turning down a contract to join Reagan Wardle at Garden Walk.

“We're trying to get players over the line and signing for us, I have got a busy week doing that,” said Griffiths, whose side are hoping to return to action at fellow play-off chasers AFC North Kilworth tomorrow (3pm). "We have got talks with five this week.

“We lost Joel to Gornal, he wanted a new challenge. That’s two out of our front three they have taken off us this season.

“It’s frustrating when you have worked hard with them, and they were flying with us.

“So we are back in the market and looking at two forward players, a centre-half and two midfielders just to freshen it up a bit."

Whitchurch Alport have a tough-looking home game against Coton Green in the Midland Premier, while Shifnal Town are on the road to Atherton Collieries in Northern One West.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Telford Town will be looking to breathe some new life into their promotion challenge when they travel to second-bottom Shropshire rivals Haughmond.

Mid-table Allscott Heath can make some progress towards the play-off places when they host Sandbach United, while Market Drayton Town will attempt to put more space between themselves and the relegation-threatened clubs when they visit fifth-bottom Wolverhampton Casuals.

Shawbury United, without a manager following the resignation of Richard Brown, are not back in action until Tuesday when they host Telford Town.

And Ludlow Town are in Hellenic League Supplementary Cup action at Shortwood United.