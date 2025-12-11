Wolves boss opens up on January transfer window plans

In previous January windows when Wolves have been in a relegation fight, they have invested heavily to help keep the club in the top flight.

This season, however, they are cut adrift with just two points from 15 games and have just four more Premier League matches until the New Year.

Any significant investment from the club is likely to rely on Wolves getting points before the end of the year and closing the gap - while some stars could be sold if adequate offers are made - but Edwards says he will need to make changes to the team in January regardless of whether it is to improve their chances of survival.

"It could be difficult, but we'll still need to do stuff," the head coach said.

"We'll see what situation we're in.

"We've got some really difficult games coming up as well. My focus just has to be back onto that.