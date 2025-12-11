What options do Wolves fans have for upcoming protests?

Organisers of the 15-minute boycott against Manchester United, fan group Old Gold Pack (OGP), already confirmed in an interview with the Express & Star that they have future protest plans in the pipeline.

Since then, with the backing of other supporters' groups, they have reiterated their desire to keep demonstrating, by insisting "we're not going away."

The original plan from OGP encouraged fans not to enter Molineux until 15 minutes into Monday's fixture, while some other fans organised alongside that to congregate outside the Billy Wright stand.

Most fan groups are working together for a collective message, although some alternative tactics are being deployed and discussed.

On social media, and in some banners used outside Molineux during the protest, some supporters have adopted the Taiwan flag and often combined it with the Wolves crest.

Tensions between China and Taiwan go back decades and still rumble on to this day, with very few countries recognising Taiwan as a state. The UK does not.

It is a complex conflict that has raged since Japan initially took control of Taiwan after the First Sino-Japanese War and then relinquished territory it had taken from China after World War Two.