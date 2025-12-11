Ludlow top of the tree at Christmas - hockey round-up

An impressive 6-1 success away to Bridgnorth thirds means they end 2025 two points clear of second-placed Bridgnorth seconds in the Midlands Hockey League Division Five West standings.

It’s been a stunning first half of the season for Ludlow, whose record reads eight wins and three draws from 11 games, with 49 goals scored and just one conceded.

Captain Naomi Burgoyne set them on their way to victory in Bridgnorth with the opening goal after just six minutes.

The score read 3-0 at half-time thanks to further strikes from Ceri Thomas and Scarlett Jones.

Bridgnorth rallied early in the second half and managed to cut the deficit. But Ludlow responded and wrestled back control. Thomas added her second to make it 4-1 before Rachel Jones bagged a double to wrap up the victory.

Newport

Newport Men produced their best performance of the Midlands Four West season to date in their final outing of the year.

They extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 2-1 victory over a Sutton Coldfield side who had started the day sitting joint top of the table - Ricky Lally and Nathan Evans the scorers.

The seconds closed out the year in emphatic style in Midlands Seven North West with derby day victory at Shrewsbury.

Benji Howells struck twice as they secured a 5-0 win that leaves them four points clear at the top of the table. Oliver Cowap-Cerrone, Sam Johnson and Ben Crawford also netted.

In Midlands Eight North West, Newport thirds lost 2-1 at Cannock thirds. Sam Cole scored for the visitors.

The fourth team lost 1-0 to Cannock fourths in Division Nine.

Newport Ladies ended the year in style as they downed Midlands Fourth North Central leaders Bloxwich seconds 1-0 - Emma Hamplett the Newport match-winner.

In Midlands Five West, the seconds suffered a 2-0 reverse away to Barton Tigers, but the third team chalked up another victory to stay third in the standings.

They beat visiting Shrewsbury fourths 1-0, with Louise Marchant netting the all-important goal after 21 minutes.

Market Drayton

​Market Drayton Ladies ended 2025 in style with a five-star show on the road.

The Midlands Five North West high-fliers gave their title hopes a boost with a comfortable 5-0 success at Stafford fourths - Ella Thomas, Lauren Kenvyn (two), Rosemary Cockle and Meg Parsons on target.

Market Drayton Men's Midlands Seven North West promotion hopes took a hit in their final game of the year.

The Pirates were looking to maintain the pressure at the top of the table but slipped to a 4-3 loss at home to Sutton Coldfield fourths, despite goals from Nick Cooper, Jordan Chevins and Jesse Thompstone.

Market Drayton seconds found leaders Keele University too strong in their Midlands 10 North West clash, going down 4-0.