"This is just the beginning" - Wolves fan group to continue protests against owners

Fan group Old Gold Pack (OGP) originally organised the boycott of the Manchester United match, where they encouraged fans not to enter Molineux until 15 minutes into the fixture.

Several other supporters' groups then backed the protest, while some fans organised to congregate out side the Billy Wright stand to voice their anger at the club's management.

Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League with two points from 15 matches and supporters have promised to continue protesting in the search for real change.

"It was well attended and sent a clear message," Kieran Newey from the OGP said.

"Seeing empty seats in the South Bank and North Bank during a live TV game showed the strength of feeling among fans.

"It gives us a platform to move forward and push Fosun for answers. The whole football world saw it, and that matters. We won’t stop here - this is just the beginning.

"It was a small win in what we know will be a longer battle. The aim was to make our concerns visible, and we did that.

"It was powerful to see so many fans united and willing to take part. The message that Wolves should be run with ambition, pride, and values was heard loud and clear. Now we need to build on that momentum.

"We’re not going away. We’ve got plenty of ideas and growing support to push forward.

"The noise won’t stop - this is our club, and we demand the best. If the owners won’t listen, we’ll keep finding ways to make our voices heard."

Wolves have yet to comment on the protest, while head coach Rob Edwards said he understood why fans were making their voices heard.

When asked if anyone from the club had reached out to OGP, Newey added: "Not yet and that’s disappointing. Why don’t they acknowledge the noise and come out publicly?

"Fans have tried to engage for a while yet they pick and choose who to speak to privately, and this silence only deepens the disconnect. We hope this sparks dialogue, because ignoring supporters isn’t going to work."

