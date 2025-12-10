Something must give as unbeaten sides clash in Allscott Heath League - bowls round-up

Leaders Shifnal, with eight straight wins as they look to retain the title, face the Buccaneers of the host club, who have reeled off seven successive victories to date.

And with the crunch clash being played on the artificial green, there is no danger of it being called off on a night that sees another side with title aspirations in action.

Allscott Avengers – along with Bylet – are one of the four teams pulling clear at the top of the table and they will look for a big win from their four singles meeting with Donnington Wood.

North Shropshire association



The biggest evening bowls league in Shropshire is growing back towards seventh heaven.

Tonight’s meeting of the North Shropshire association will hear that a new division of the Whitchurch League is the exciting way forward being proposed for next year.

Club delegates at the executive meeting at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch (7.30pm) will hear association secretary Leah Marshall and her fellow officers outline their plan.

“The big story line is going to be the possible re-structure of the league,” she said. “Due to growing number of clubs adding teams to the league, we will be suggesting reinstating the seventh division in the Whitchurch League, as in pre-COVID times.

“This is great for growing the game.”

The league boasted 85 teams in six big divisions this year, whereas in 2019 it ran seven divisions for a total of 90 sides.

Tonight’s meeting will hear about the applications to join in 2026 and withdrawals from the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues that the association – sponsored by Ellison Wealth Management - now runs.

There will be a review of the successful recent presentation night, the rule change proposals and a report on a planned website update.