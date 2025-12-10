Shrewsbury player ratings v Grimsby: 6s and two 7s as Salop rescue point

Salop had to come from behind in the first half, having trailed to Charles Vernam's penalty, scored after Tommy McDermott had clipped Jamie Walker in the box. They went in at the break level, though, after John Marquis rose highest to power a header in from Sam Clucas' cross from the left - his second goal in as many games following his FA Cup winner at Sutton United on Saturday evening.

Here are the Salop player ratings from Croud Meadow.

Shrewsbury Town (5-4-1)

Will Brook 6

Sent the wrong way for the penalty in the first half, but he was called into action in the second half to beat away Jaze Kabia's header at the back post.

Luca Hoole 6

Shifted inside onto the right of the back three because of Boyle's unavailability. In good individual form lately, impressing against Gillingham and Sutton, and the switch inside didn't seem to affect that momentum he's built up.

Tom Anderson 6

The reshuffle impacted Anderson too, as he moved from the right of the back three to the left in Boyle's place. Helped Clucas in the build up to the equaliser and otherwise adapted well to being asked to operate on the opposing side of the back-line that he is accustomed to.

Sam Stubbs 7