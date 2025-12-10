Riders check in to celebrate another successful season

Around 90 riders and spectators gathered at Ellerdine Village Hall following a number of morning club runs for the traditional ceremony to round off the 2025 Shropshire Time Trialling season.

SCCA chair Helen Tudor introduced proceedings and highlighted another successful season before introducing SCCA president Rita Taylor to present the medals and trophies.

That level of competition was evident with several new winners, including Andrew Dawson, who won the Shropshire Road Bike 10 Mile Championship Trophy and Ben Bramford-Hale, who captured the Junior Inter-Club Trophy.

Claire Blackwell-Smyth claimed The Female Hill Climb Trophy, Colin Wells won The Shropshire Road Bike Inter-Club Championship Shield, Tim Evans took home the President’s Trophy, while 12-year-old Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ Evie Charles received the biggest cheer of the day as she picked up the Junior Hill Climb Trophy.

Hayley Wells, Tomos Hales, Jonathan Mills-Keeling, Deb Hutson-Lumb, Jon Goh, Dean Callister, Simon Romei and Chris Riley were among the familiar names taking home multiple trophies.

Rita Taylor with multiple winner Hayley Wells

Mills-Keeling actually won 14 awards thanks to five golds and nine silvers, while Wells took eight medals overall. Hales meanwhile had four runner-up spots, too.

In the team competitions, it was new names all-round in the 2-Up format, with Mills-Keeling winning the Mower Mec Series with Aerologic partner Scott Palmer.

Paramount’s Emma Brown and Liz Hagen captured the Female 2-Up, while Sorrel Williams and Karl Lombardi took the Mixed Team 2-Up.

In the 4-Up format, however, trophies were all retained with a superb win for Bridgnorth CC to hold on to both the long-standing John Farr 4-Up trophy and the Road Bike 4-Up .

Paramount CRT took the Female 4-Up and successfully defended their Top Club Award.

Dean Callister receives a trophy from Rita Taylor

Trophy winners

Andrew Dawson (Shropshire Road Bike 10 Mile Championship); Ben Bramford-Hale (Junior Inter-Club); Ben Southgate (Buz Hughes Shield); Chris Riley (Veterans' Best all-Rounder, Veterans' 100 Mile); Claire Blackwell-Smyth (Female Hill Climb); Colin Wells (Shropshire Road Bike Inter-Club Championship); Dave Scott (Hill Climb, Shropshire Road Bike 100 mile); Dean Callister (The Gordon Davies Trophy, The Freeston Trophy); Deb Hutson-Lumb (Veterans' 25 Mile, Female 50 mile, The Jim Heath Trophy); Evie Charles (Junior Hill Climb); Hayley Wells (Female Best all-Rounder, Shropshire Female Championship Shield, Female Inter-Club Trophy, TheGordon Davies Female Trophy, Brian and Gill Morrison Trophy, Female 100 mile Trophy); Ian Gilkes (Road Race Trophy); Jess Bufton (Shropshire Junior Championship); Jon Goh (Shropshire Road Bike Open Championship, Shropshire Road Bike 25 Mile Championship, Shropshire Road Bike 50 mile Championship); Jonathan Mills-Keeling (Shropshire Veterans Championship, Veterans' Inter-Club); Neil Coles (Veterans' Hill Climb); Simon Romei (Veterans' 10 Mile, 50 mile); Tim Evans (President’s Trophy); Tomos Hales (Cliff Ash Best all-Rounder Trophy, Shropshire Championship Shield, Inter-Club Trophy, Jack Parker 100 mile Trophy).

Team winners

Jonathan Mills-Keeling/Scott Palmer (2-Up); Emma Brown/Liz Hagen (Female 2-Up); Sorrel Williams/ Karl Lombardi (Mixed Team 2-Up; Bridgnorth CC (Road Bike 4-Up, John Farr 4-Up Shield); Paramount CRT (Female 4-Up, Top Club Award).