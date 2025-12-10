After defeat to Manchester United on Monday night - Wolves are sat 13 points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table.

Their start is the worst by any side in Premier League history and at the moment they are only going one way.

But despite the task facing them and the unlikely scenario they get out of it - defender Emmanuel Agbadou insists the players are not giving up.

They have kicked off Rob Edwards' time in charge with a run of defeats - but the defender has insisted they will keep fighting.

It comes as the January signing is set to depart Wolves and head off to the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast - having been selected for the competition which starts later this month.

He said: "If we want to win a match, we have to be able to put away the chances we get, and they were sharper than us. That is what made the difference.

“Now we’re going to go back to the training ground and try to work on what we’re missing.

“When you’re in the situation we’re in and things happen like that, it becomes difficult, but we’re not going to give up.

“We’re going to try to give everything to at least finish our season well.”

At one stage it looked as though Agbadou would be one of a handful of players who were going to be missing for a month as they head off to AFCON.

But currently with the squads that have been announced, he is the only player who is confirmed to be departing for the tournament.