'Not before time': Kevin Wilkin praises AFC Telford United after long awaited away win wait ends

Their 3-1 victory at National League North bottom side Leamington came after they had fought back from behind in Warwickshire and was their first win on their travels in 10 attempts.

Goals from Dylan Allen-Hadley, Ammar Dyer and Rhys Hilton saw Bucks move up to 13th in the division, where they are now five points shy of the play-off places.

“We needed to come here and win the game,” said Wilkin.

"There was an expectation to win the game. Leamington has been a difficult place. They're never easy to beat. It's never easy to come here and get a result, but yeah, that is the most important thing, winning the game.”

Wilkin’s response suggested it was a far-from-perfect performance, but that faults could at least be worked on with three points safely secured.

He added: “There are bits and pieces that we could have done better and we could have made it easier for ourselves, but ultimately the three points in the bag is important.”

And he thanked their travelling support, who made the journey on an unpleasant evening weather-wise. “We've got a strong following again, and if we hadn't delivered for them, I feel we'd have let them down.”