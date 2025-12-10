And now he has come out swinging yet again at the Wolves boss - after a tough start to his time in the Molineux dugout.

After a superb start to the season at Boro - the call from Wolves proved to be too hard for Edwards to turn down as he returned to the basement strugglers.

He came in for flack from sections of the media, including outspoken Talksport pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

And the pundit has again taken aim at Edwards, insisting he has 'no sympathy' with him over the plight of Wolves and the results since he took over at the club.

Jordan gave his opinion on how the club's owners will be viewing the situation.

He said: "Your team, you wanted this job, go coach it.

“No sympathy. You wanted the job. It was a spiritual home. Off you go then, sir. Coach the team. Turn them into a group of men then.

“I don't have it in for him. I don't admire his behaviour. So what I would give him is no empathy. What am I supposed to say? Oh, well, I hope he does well. Make them better. That's what you were brought in to do. You're going to get relegated.

“It's how you get relegated that's quite important because it will leave a legacy for the football club that nobody really wants because you'll get bashed around the head with it wherever you go. That you were the worst team in the Premier League if you finished bottom with the worst set of points besides Derby.

“Because the only objective in Wolves' mind now, if I'm the Wolves' owner, I'm looking forward 18 months and saying, am I going to get this team back into the Premier League?

“What does my financial future look like now in terms of what are the economics of what I've got coming up my way? Because I'm going down. Despite the best endeavours of not wanting to look at the reality of it and hiding behind the sofa, you are going to see relegation coming your way.”