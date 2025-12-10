Shropshire Star
Former Manchester United man who made almost 100 appearances for West Brom set for shock career change

Jonny Evans called time on his football career in the summer - with the ex-West Brom man heading into the backroom staff at Manchester United.

By Jonny Drury
Published

The 37-year-old, who played 96 times across three seasons with Albion - ended and started his career with United, having returned to the Old Trafford club after a stint with Leicester City.

In the summer, after ending his playing days he moved into the backroom staff at United - taking up a role as loans manager.

But it seems that the job has come to an end after just six months - after Evans decided to step away from the position.

And he is set to make a switch to another career path - although remaining in football.

According to reports, Evans is heading for pastures new and is set to become a football agent.

It has been stated that the former Northern Irish international is set to link up with Colin Murdock - a former player himself who came through the youth ranks at United.

He established Murdock Sports Group in 2011 - with Evans reportedly set to make the move into agent work.