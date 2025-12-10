Fan column: Disgruntled Wolves fans have every right to feel aggrieved

They won’t take a blind bit of notice; they will simply plough on regardless.

When it comes to tin ears, they couldn’t hear an earthquake erupt never mind a pin drop.

No chance; the pre-match protests will fall comfortably on deaf ears wondering what in the name of Esports all this ungrateful insurgence is about. The stragglers filed into Molineux like mourners late for a family funeral and then left early seemingly intent on securing the best seats at the ensuing wake.

We can shout and rave and storm but they remain aloof and resolute in their cold indifference towards their customers. In short, they don’t give a hoot. And sadly, that sense of apathy is rapidly extending in the mindset of an increasing number of disgruntled supporters who see no end to this lurching deterioration.