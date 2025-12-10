With just two points from the first 15 games it is looking bleak for Wolves.

After the awful start to the season comparisons have been made to Derby's record of eleven points in the 2007/2008 Premier League season.

But one pundit has made a different comparison - to that of a side who were relegated back in the 2021/22 campaign.

During that season Watford were relegated from the top flight and have since failed to return to the top level - spending recent seasons in the Championship.

And Talksport's Andy Townsend believes he can see similarities between the current Wolves side and the Hornets team that went down.

The former midfielder believes the turnover in players in both sides is similar - and insists unless something special is done in the January transfer window then Rob Edwards; side are only going one way.

He said: "You know, when I look at this Wolves team, I see like a Watford team when they went down few years ago.

“You see a group of players that, with the turnover of players coming in which can be quite significant, the fans aren’t really sure who they are supporting and who’s playing from one week to the next.

“I don’t know. It’s a tough gig for Rob Edwards now, it really is, but there is no way, from what I’ve witnessed here, that they have enough quality to get themselves out of trouble.

“Unless something very special walks through the door in January then I can’t give this Wolves team any kind of hope whatsoever.”