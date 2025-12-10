Dave Edwards: Wolves fans have a right to protest as team continues to struggle

Obviously they have the right to do that, they pay their money, they support the club, they're incredibly loyal, and that is the best way for them to get their voices across.

But naturally that's going to have a negative effect on what happens inside the stadium with the team, with the atmosphere, and the fans will be hoping short-term pain will result in some long-term changes.

However, it was so obvious to see how that affected a really struggling team that's low on confidence, struggling to have any authority in football matches with the ball, and the opening 15 minutes was just like that again.

It's a shame because Man United, underneath the lights, is always an incredible atmosphere at Molineux, but United were able to dominate the start of this game.

Wolves reacted and the fans engaged - a few big tackles went in and they got their reward with the goal - but when United took the lead again the fans were always going to turn and voice their opinions.