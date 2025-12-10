Dave Edwards: A dream FA Cup tie could see a Shrewsbury upset

The financial rewards are massive and can go a long way, but you can also create memories with a good tie and after beating Sutton United, Town have a brilliant draw at Wolves in the third round.

There was a lot of pressure on the team and these Shrewsbury players won't be used to playing on TV every single week. The opportunity to play in front of the national cameras is really exciting as a player.

It was a difficult game, Sutton are a decent outfit and took Shrewsbury all the way. It took some unbelievable goalkeeping at times from Will Brook to keep him in the game.

Town looked dead and buried and needed a moment of magic to keep their FA Cup journey alive, and it came from Ismeal Kabia, who has been Shrewsbury's best player this season.

It had a little sprinkle of Premier League quality on it, the way he cut in and rifled it into that far corner. A terrific goal.

John Marquis then pounced on a gift to take the game away from Sutton in extra-time and that was enough to get through.