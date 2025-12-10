Church Stretton sink their Salop League title rivals

Town headed home from their Premier Division clash with second-placed Wrockwardine Wood with all three points in the bag following a 3-1 success.

A 16th-minute strike from Oliver Barrett earned them a half-time lead and then two goals on 60 and 69 minutes from Cameron Murdoch put the result beyond doubt before Jake Challoner netted a consolation for the hosts.

Stretton are now nine points clear of Wood.

The only other top flight game the beat the weather saw Wem Town triumph 2-1 at Prees United.

Jason Clare proved to be the match-winner with both Wem goals.

In Division One, leaders Ercall Rangers hammered Ercall Colts 14-2.

Kaiden Bourne and Kyle Pritchard both bagged hat-tricks, Owen Shedden and Ed James netted twice, and Kenzie Bradley, Matthew Minton, Harry Clarke and Ryan Titley once each.

Allscott Heath Reserves are up to third after beating visiting Telford Town Development 5-3.

Emmanuel Osei (two), Macauley Pugh, John Matthews and Jay Barnett struck for Allscott with Aw Sileye Soumare and Ben Wilkinson replying.

Substitute Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu netted twice and James Jones once as Ercall Aces beat Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development 3-2.

Jack Lucas and Samuel Yates scored for the visitors.