With Villa currently well in the Premier League title race - Unai Emery will no doubt want to strengthen his squad in the mid season transfer window.

And according to reports, the club have submitted a bid for Gremio teenager Alysson Edward.

Brazilian outlet Bolvavip has claimed that Villa have been looking at the winger for a number of months - and have now made a formal offer.

The teenager is reportedly subject to a £10m bid from Villa.

Having come through the club's youth system - he has enjoyed his first season in the senior set up making 39 appearances and has caught the eye of several clubs including Villa.

The reports in Brazil have stated that Gremio believe a sale is likely - and they are keen to sort out his future by the end of this week.

Last month, it was stated that Villa watched the winger and Cruzeiro's Kaio Jorge when the two sides met.