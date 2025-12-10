Aston Villa reportedly agree £10.5million fee for Brazilian teenager

The youngster, who plays as a winger, is primarily left-footed but usually operates on the right.

Reports of interest in the 19-year-old surfaced earlier this week and he is now expected to join up with Villa for a medical during next month’s transfer window.

He will complement an attack which included the likes of Donyell Malen, Evann Guessand, Jadon Sancho. Emi Buendia and Morgan Rogers who can operate in wide areas.

The move signals an intent to get business done early by Villa, who currently sit third in the Premier League following a stunning late victory over leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Alysson came through the youth system at Gremio, where he has been since the age of 12. He signed a first professional contract with the club in 2022.

For a young player, he has racked up a number of Brazilian Serie A performances, making 39 appearances in total in his first full season in 2025.

That included 31 league games as Germio finished ninth in the division.

He has scored one senior goal in that time.