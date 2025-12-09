Wolves see return of familiar face to boost backroom team

The 48-year-old spent four years at Molineux between 2017 and 2021 under Nuno Espirito Santo and during that time he worked closely with Edwards, who was the under-23s head coach.

Silva went on to manager at Portuguese side Famalicao before joining Nuno at Nottingham Forest.

He now joins assistant head coaches Harry Watling and Paul Trollope, and goalkeeper coach Danny Alcock, as Edwards completes his backroom team.

“Rui’s got huge experience and knows the club inside out,” Edwards said.

“He played a big, big role in the success of recent years and we got on really well, so we’ve always stayed in touch. It just makes complete sense and it's a big coup for us to get Rui on to the staff.

“He’ll add so much value, not just with football knowledge and tactics, but also from a communication point of view. He’ll help us with his language skills and that’ll be a huge plus. He brings loads of good qualities, experience, tactical knowledge and understanding.

“When I was doing the 23s, it was him I spoke to most. He was busy with his job, but I was able to watch and learn. We kept in touch and went up against each other when I was at Luton. There will still be a lot of people that he’ll know and one or two of the players, so he’ll be able to get his feet under the table quickly.

“I just want him to be himself, with all the skills and qualities he’s got. Between us, we want to try to hit everything, and all of the guys are experienced, but Rui’s got different experiences. He already knows the club and has worked at a high level in the Premier League, so he'll be a huge addition for us.”

