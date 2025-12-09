Wolves Fans' Verdict v Manchester United: Another miserable day at the office

John Lalley

Like the grand old Duke of York, we marched right into the top of the ground and we marched right out again. 15 minutes late at the start and 15 minutes early at the end.

We didn’t know if we were coming or going and neither did Rob Edwards or his players. This is degenerating into a farce; the only surprising element of a match dominated by the visitors was Wolves’ equaliser just before the break.

But even Manchester United who shoot themselves in the foot with alarming regularity, simply had to slightly up their tempo after the interval to coast home unchallenged.

Within 10 minutes, Wolves had switched off leaving Dalot a trouble-free canter towards goal for a chance he wastefully squandered. We didn’t learn; Andre inexplicably dwelt interminably on the ball before being robbed to present United with the scruffiest of openers.

It really was the theatre of the absurd; the shambolic nature of the latest self-inflicted wound epitomising the wholly incompetent disarray that this club has allowed itself to be submerged into. A fine goal-line clearance by Toti prevented further damage before Bellegarde, by a distance our best performer in the first-half got a deserved reward for his industry.

But it was always likely to be a simple stay of execution. Painfully lacking in physicality and infuriatingly unable to win any second ball, Wolves meekly capitulated.

The penalty was conceded amidst a shambolic panic in the area with our players flailing hopelessly in a disorganised panic trying desperately to clear their lines.