The New Saints back on the title trail after reaching cup final

It’s the return fixture of the opening day of the league season when the South Wales club ran out 3-0 winners at Park Hall to leave Saints stunned.

That’s one of only two league defeats TNS have suffered in 18 matches this season, with their 14 victories and two draws seeing them open up a significant gap as leaders.

Briton Ferry Llansawel, this evening’s opponents, are currently 10th in the JD Cymru Premier with 17 points from 16 games.

Saints received a boost ahead of tonight’s match after booking their place in the Nathaniel MG Cup final with Saturday’s 2-1 semi-final success over Llandudno at Park Hall.

First-half goals from Dan Williams and Jordan Williams proved decisive as Saints came out on top in the last four clash in the Welsh League Cup.

Long-serving TNS winger Adrian Cieslewicz, who captained Saints in Saturday’s victory, said: “I think first half we were quite comfortable. Second half obviously the early goal from them gave them a bit of momentum and put ourselves a bit under pressure really, but with the chances we had we should have probably buried the game a bit earlier.

“But at the end of the day it was a semi-final and we’re into another final.”

It’s now been confirmed the Nathaniel MG Cup final between TNS and Barry Town United will be played at the DragonBet Stadium in Bridgend, the home ground of Penybont, on Saturday, February 28 (5.30pm kick off).

