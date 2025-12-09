Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Man United after latest defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Manchester United.
By Liam Keen
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper should have done better with the first half and conceded four on a night to forget.
More needed: 5
Ki-Jana Hoever
The defender was caught out on several occasions and never looked comfortable with a weak and nervy performance.
Nervy: 4
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera had some shaky moments and was often more focused on scrapping opponents than the result.
Erratic: 5
Emmanuel Agbadou
Agbadou's passing has improved in recent weeks but he was back to making silly mistakes and unnecessary decisions.
Passing: 5