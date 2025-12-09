Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Man United after latest defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper should have done better with the first half and conceded four on a night to forget.

More needed: 5

Ki-Jana Hoever

The defender was caught out on several occasions and never looked comfortable with a weak and nervy performance.

Nervy: 4

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera had some shaky moments and was often more focused on scrapping opponents than the result.

Erratic: 5

Emmanuel Agbadou

Agbadou's passing has improved in recent weeks but he was back to making silly mistakes and unnecessary decisions.

Passing: 5