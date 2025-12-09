Liam Keen comment: Wolves fans have voiced their opinion, now we need a response

Monday night's match at Molineux, under the famous floodlights and with the Sky Sports cameras in tow, home supporters took their opportunity to make their feelings known.

It goes without saying that not every fan took part with the boycott of the opening 15 minutes of the match against Manchester United, and not every fan agreed with the protest, but it certainly caught enough people's attention to have the desired impact.

The South Bank had lots of empty seats, as did parts of the North Bank.

Outside the Billy Wright stand, many fans congregated to chant and hold up banners criticising club chairman Jeff Shi and owners Fosun.

The noise from outside even prompted a figure inside the stadium to close the blinds. Whoever that was making that decision has, potentially inadvertently, showed the kind of disdain for Wolves fans that many feel they have become used to.

During the 15-minute boycott, TVs in the concourses were turned off. This decision was taken by the health and safety team to try and dissuade people from gathering in those areas.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: A general view of as empty seats are seen amongst Wolverhampton Wanderers fans during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on December 08, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

However, they were also turned off in the Paycare Lounge at Molineux, which is a dedicated area for disabled supporters.

Wolves sources are adamant that this was not done intentionally in this lounge, but regardless of that, it is an awful look for a football club that is already fully disconnected from the fan base.

When fans did start to come inside Molineux in the 15th minute, chants against Shi and Fosun began in the stands and they were sung intermittently throughout the rest of the game.

A 'Shi out' banner rose in the South Bank during the first half, too.

Some of the anger and frustration was aimed towards the players and both Jorgen Strand Larsen and Jhon Arias were sarcastically cheered as they were substituted off.

Particularly for Larsen, who scored 14 top flight goals this season but looks a shadow of his former self, it is sad to see that relationship breakdown.

But it is the product of bad management from the very top. Larsen has not become a bad player overnight, but the squad around him is not fit for purpose and confidence was zapped from these players months ago.

It was also noticeable to see empty seats at Molineux even after the protest had ended, which reminded us all of the steady decline this football club has had in recent years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans protesting outside the ground against the club's owners before the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Monday December 8, 2025.

A ticket during the Nuno Espirito Santo era was like gold dust. These days, they are a dime a dozen.

Many fans have been frozen out by ever-increasing ticket prices for an ever-decreasing product and those in charge of this decline must stand up and take notice.

The supporters have voiced their opinion, now it is time for a response. Ignoring this ill-feeling cannot be tolerated and change is necessary.

It is essential that fans remain peaceful and respectful in how they act, but continued protests now seem likely until we are all given answers.

Consistent mistakes with recruitment, a churn of the leadership structure and a necessity to sell their best players and replace them with woefully inadequate signings has led us to this point. Wolves will almost certainly be relegated.

The performance against Manchester United was chaotic and disorganised, the opening United goal was shambolic and a catalogue of errors and the second half defending was Sunday League standard.

Wolves did have a good spell towards the end of the first half and scored a good goal from their most impressive player in Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, before his injury - their first goal since the end of October.

But the second half display resulted in a deserved defeat against a fairly average United side. A repeat of that this weekend at league leaders Arsenal could result in a cricket score.

Wolves have now lost 13 matches in 15 Premier League games this season, failing to win any. That winless run extends to 19 games when factoring in the end of last season.

With just two points to their name this season, they have the joint lowest tally ever in any league season in the top four tiers after 15 matches.

The defeat on Monday was also their eighth-straight league defeat, their longest top flight run in the Premier League era and equals their all-time run from 1981-82.

The records keep coming, unfortunately. Wolves need to beat either Arsenal or Brentford in their next two games to avoid equalling Sheffield United's Premier League record of 17 winless games.

Wolves are staring at the realistic proposition of beating Derby's Premier League record low points tally of 11 from 2007-08

Southampton in 2024/15 are nearby with 12 points, too.

Both of those sides were newly-promoted, however, while Wolves are in their eighth Premier League season since returning to the top flight.

If that does not highlight the decline of this football club, nothing will. They are a shell of the club they used to be and it is time for answers.

