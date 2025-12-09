AFC Telford United strike late to take spoils at Leamington

The Bucks had fallen behind midway through the first half of their National League North encounter in Warwickshire when Brakes striker Tim Berridge blasted a fierce volley into the visitors’ net.

However, Kevin Wilkin’s men fought gamely and earned an equaliser through Dylan Allen-Hadley. His low strike from the edge of the penalty area found its way into the corner of the Leamington net on 37 minutes.

Chances for both sides arrived in the second half and Allen-Hadley provided another good opportunity midway through the second period when a low cross fizzed across the box but Ewan Williams could not turn home.

However, they went ahead when Dyer’s 67th minute shot was deflected home before Hilton made the points safe in stoppage time.