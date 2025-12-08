Wolves v Man United preview: Rob Edwards facing midfield conundrum

If the Premier League's bottom club already had a difficult task on their hands, they will now need to face United at Molineux without Joao Gomes after he picked up his fifth yellow card in midweek against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian will serve his one-match suspension tonight, while fellow midfielder Andre is also one more yellow card away from a suspension.

Despite some frustration over the incident that saw Gomes pick up a booking against Forest, Edwards says his absence is a chance for someone else in the squad to shine.

"It gives someone else an opportunity now," Edwards said.

"Clearly Joao is a really good player and really important for us, but it was inevitable it was going to happen and we've just got to deal with it.

"I spoke to them both, the two lads that were on four bookings before the game and said, 'if you're going to pick one up, then make sure it's not for kicking the ball away or anything silly'.