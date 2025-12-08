Wolves fans protest during Premier League match against Manchester United

Fan group the Old Gold Pack (OGP) organised a protest that encouraged supporters not to enter Molineux for the first 15 minutes of their televised fixture on Monday evening.

Some fans stayed outside the ground at kick-off, with empty seats most noticeable in the South Bank and parts of the North Bank, in a protest aimed at owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi, as Wolves struggle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Some fans also stayed in the concourse for 15 minutes instead of taking their seats, although a large number of fans did enter the stadium as normal for kick-off.

In the 15th minute of the match, when those supporters came into Molineux, chants against Fosun started in crowd.

Kieran Newey from the OGP felt the protest sent a clear message to club bosses and hopes it will now encourage more communication about restoring 'ambition and pride' in Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans protesting outside the ground against the club's owners before the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Monday December 8, 2025.

He said: "We’ve arranged the 15-minute boycott because we care deeply about Wolves and feel the club’s leadership is ignoring key issues raised by fans.

"By missing the first 15 minutes, we’re sending a clear, peaceful message that fans want better for Wolves and won’t accept this continuing trend.

"It shows that supporters are united together and serious about wanting change. An empty stadium or empty seats, even for a short time, is a powerful visual that says we’re not being listened to, and we won’t just sit back and watch the club drift away any further than it already has.

"We hope this makes the owners realise how much fans care, and sparks real dialogue.

"A lot of supporters don’t feel confident that Jeff Shi is the person to take this club forward. Our aim is for the owners and club to reconnect with the wider group of supporters, listen to our concerns, and restore the ambition and pride Wolves deserves."

He added: "It’s heartbreaking. Wolves means everything to us, and it hurts to have to do this just to feel like we’re being heard. We’re doing this because we care, and because we want to see our club competing, with a solid plan and leadership model for everyone who loves it."

The boycott gained traction on social media through OGP and was quickly backed by other supporters' groups, including the Wolves 1877 Trust, Talking Wolves, Wolves Fancast, The Wolves Report, Wolves 77 Club, Always Wolves, Punjabi Wolves and The Wolfpack, who all released a joint statement encouraging fans to take part.

The supporters' groups also encouraged fans to be mindful of health and safety and to respect other fans that do enter the stadium, as well as stewards and authorities, and a Wolves spokesperson reiterated that before the protest.

Wolves fans gather outside Molineux to protest owners Fosun before their game with Manchester United on December 8, 2025

The original protest plan from OGP told fans not to gather at a specific location, but hundreds of fans did congregate outside the Billy Wright stand with some holding flags and banners against Fosun and many singing chants critical of Fosun and Shi.

Not all fans agreed with the boycott, however, with some expressing concern on social media and wanting to back the team against United.

Wolves season ticket-holder Peter Smith got in touch with the Express & Star to express an alternative view.

He said: "I am not impressed with the proposal to boycott the first 15 minutes of the game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans arriving after 15 minutes following a protest during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Monday December 8, 2025.

"We are looking for our first win of the season, we have home advantage and the team needs our support!

"Boycotting the first 15 minutes plays into the hands of the opposition team. Do we want Molineux to sound like Man United are at home? I will be taking my seat in the Billy Wright stand at the usual time and cheering Wolves on.

"A better boycott to make a point to the owners would be to suspend purchase of merchandise in the shop which would hit the owners in the pocket but not impact on the team we support."