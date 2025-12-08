'One of 20': Michael Appleton hoping for 'big fish'' as Shrewsbury Town boss eyes potential money spinning FA Cup tie

Town came from a goal behind to clinch victory in extra time, thanks to goals from Ismeal Kabia and John Marquis either side of the restart, on an evening when three players saw red - including Salop midfielder Josh Ruffels. In the process of advancing, the club have banked north of £200,000 through prize money and TV money in the competition this term.

It's money which is well received by Town, at various levels of the club, but has also guaranteed another windfall in January - irrespective of who they'll play, there's cash to be earned. Appleton, though, hopes they can secure themselves a day out against a Premier League opponent.

"One of 20," Appleton reasoned, when asked who he'd like to face. "I said it to the players before and I've just said it to the other media outlets - we have a 30% chance of pulling a big dog out of the hat and I just hope it's our opportunity to do that. Our players and fans deserve a day out. It's one of them - sometimes it can be a nice distraction in what has been a challenging season so far.

"There's the prize money and then there's the TV money on top of that. From the first game and then this game, there's a serious chunk of cash which is much needed. I'm sure the chairman will be happy with that, and there's going to be more - you get more just to compete in the third round, but if we can progress even better. If we get a big dog and we play at home, even better.

"It's been a good night for the club, because we've had some tough moments - especially away from home, so getting a win on the road will do everyone the world of good."

Winger Kabia, one of the picks of the evening even before his stunning equaliser, was forced off with a tight hamstring at full time and will now be assessed ahead of Tuesday night's visit of Grimsby Town to the Croud Meadow. Generally speaking, Town will have to recuperate before being asked to go again in League Two and expend more energy.

"He's got really tight glutes and a hamstring," Appleton said of Kabia. "He had it in the earlier part of the game. We'll have a better idea tomorrow and Monday. There are a few in there feeling it after this game, as you can imagine - there are a few old timers in there! I'll know more tomorrow and Monday.

"In an ideal world, after a night like this, you probably wouldn't want one midweek, but if we're going to have one then having it at home is a bonus!"