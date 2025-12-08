"I get it" - Wolves boss on fan protests and anger following Manchester United defeat

An organised boycott saw some fans refuse to take their seats at Molineux until 15 minutes into the game, while many of them also congregated outside the Billy Wright stand to protest against owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi.

Wolves went on to lose 4-1, marking 13 defeats from 15 Premier League games, and Edwards understands the fans' anger.

"I understand the frustration, totally," the head coach said.

"It's been six months since we've last won, so I get it.

"I'm not going to sit here and dress it up or anything like that at all. I understand that side of it.

"I'd love it if they supported the players. But I I understand the frustration because of the situation that we're in.

"The players are trying, I can promise that, but there's clearly a lack of confidence and a lack of belief there. They're not able to show their best and that becomes difficult."

Edwards still applauded all four corners of the ground, as he has done after each match, and he got somewhat of a mixed reaction from those left in the South Bank.