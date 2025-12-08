"Go and get in the team" - Rob Edwards challenges defender to win back Wolves place

Since Edwards took over as head coach, summer signing Wolfe has started all three games, after previously playing understudy to Bueno under Vitor Pereira.

Bueno missed out against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday due to a minor back injury, but Edwards has urged him to win his place back and called on every player out of favour to fight for their spot.

"I think it's a really good battle, those two," Edwards said.

"I don't see him as losing his place. I just think right now, go and fight and go and get in the team.

"Wolfie was actually one of the positives (against Forest), especially in the second half.