FA Cup draw: Shrewsbury Town to take on Wolves in third round

Michael Appleton's side earned their place in the third round when they came from behind to win at National League side Sutton United in extra-time at the weekend, thanks to goals from Ismeal Kabia and John Marquis, to book their place in the next round.

It was a dramatic match of late goals and three red cards, including Salop midfielder Josh Ruffels, and Appleton's side will now travel to take on nearby neighbours Wolves who are struggling at the bottom of the top flight.

The two sides last faced off in February 2019 when Wolves won 3-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Molineux, in a replay following a 2-2 draw.

Striker George Lloyd said: "The supporters have been really, really good this year. So it would be nice to give them something big to cheer about."

Championship side Wrexham also face Premier League opponents, as they host Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, it will be an all Premier League clash for Villa who are away at Spurs.

Third round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, January 10, 2026.