"Deal with it, lads" - Wolves boss on outside criticism and players' reaction

A terrible start to the season - which has seen Vitor Pereira lose his job and Edwards leave Championship side Middlesbrough to replace him - has Wolves bottom of the Premier League table.

They have a monumental task to stay in the division this season and many pundits and supporters have already concluded that Wolves will be relegated from the top flight.

Edwards admits he cannot control what they see, but also insists he will not try to protect them from it and has called on them to handle that criticism.

He said: "I can't control what they listen to or look at or whatever they might be scrolling on, I don't know, that's out there.

"We're in the position we're in, so we're going to be written off.

"I don't look at anything personally or read anything or listen to anything, but that's just me and I try and put myself in that bubble. But I can't tell the lads not to live their life or anything.