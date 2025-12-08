Allscott Heath flyer bags hat-trick as clash survives washout - non-league round-up

Allscott put themselves in a strong position to make further inroads into the North West Counties First Division South's top 10 as one of just a few sides to survive the Saturday washout after a pitch inspection.

Electric winger Wood proved too quick and skilful for the Stockport hosts and netted twice, after 17 minutes and on the stroke of half-time, for a handsome interval lead.

New signing David Howells settled things with 15 minutes left before Cheadle managed a consolation through an own goal and Wood sealed his hat-trick with a cool penalty in stoppage time.

Allscott, in 10th, are four points from sixth after ending a three-match winless run.

One of the division's other clashes to survive a waterlogged postponement was Shawbury United's trip to high-flying Stafford Town, who play on an artificial surface.

Action from Shawbury United's heavy defeat at Stafford Town. Pic: Kieran Stoddart

Third-bottom United were seen off 5-0 with leading league marksman Matt Hearsey thrashed in a hat-trick with the game's first three goals. Shawbury kept the scoreline to one at the interval but Stafford hit their straps after the break.

Second-bottom Haughmond's home clash against Sandbach was rained off, as was Telford Town's visit of Ashville.

Market Drayton Town were not in action.

Shifnal Town's high-profile Northern Premier West clash against big-boys and fellow promotion hopefuls Bury was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The decision was made after an 8.30am pitch inspection. The rescheduled date is to be confirmed.

Whitchurch Alport's home clash against Midland Premier leaders Northwich Victoria was postponed, as was AFC Bridgnorth's trip to Birmingham OJM in Division One.

There was Hellenic League Division One action as Ludlow Town staged a two-goal fightback to earn a point at seventh-placed Malmesbury Victoria.

Ryan Clarke and Charlie Clent struck for 13th-placed Town as they salvaged a share of the spoils in the first of five successive away games.