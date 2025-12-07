Shropshire boxing star Shabaz Masoud eyes step up and Nick Ball shot after landing EBU strap

The Shropshire boxing star maintained his unbeaten status in the 15th fight of his professional career by seeing off Peter McGrail for the vacant EBU super-bantamweight strap on the French Riviera.

Masoud, who honed his skills at Wellington Boxing Academy in Telford, prevailed 116-111 115-112 114-113 on the judges' cards having dug deep to dominate the middle of the fight. McGrail had started well and fought on to the end to ensure it went to points.

For Masoud, 29, it was a first fight in 13 months since he saw off Shropshire's Liam Davies for the IBO crown. Having seen off McGrail with a polished effort Masoud is looking to move up to featherweight and called for a shot at world champion Nick Ball's WBA belt.

"I've got big plans. I'm struggling making Super Bantamweight and I don't mind moving up for a world title," said Masoud.

Monte Carlo, UK: Shabaz Masoud v Peter McGrail, IBO World & Vacant EBU European Super Bantamweight Title Fight. 6 December 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Shabaz Masoud wins

"There's a British world champion at the weight above, Nick Ball. That's the fight I want. I need to move up."

Masoud delivered the victory and belt in front of watching guest Albert II, Prince of Monaco, as well as Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn.

The Wellington ace, who hails from Stoke, also called out unbeaten Japanese megastar Naoya Inoue.

"One hundred per cent I'm here to box world champions and top guys," he added. "If I could box Inoue I'd box him for all the belts. He's one of the pound-for-pound best, I respect him, but everyone's beatable.

"I would love to move up, there's another British champion the level above, Nick Ball, and I'd love that fight."