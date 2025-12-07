Shrewsbury Town FA Cup player ratings v Sutton: One sparkling 8 as Salop see off potential banana skin

Town emerged 2-1 winners after extra time, having fallen behind to a Kai Jennings goal directly from a free kick, thanks to replies from Ismeal Kabia and John Marquis, on a night when three players were sent off.

Sutton deservedly took the lead with only 20 minutes of normal time remaining when Jennings picked out the far corner of Will Brook's goal directly from a corner, and when Josh Ruffels was sent off for two bookable offences, it appeared as though Town would be victims of a classic FA Cup upset before the third round had even been drawn.

The individual brilliance of Kabia saved their skin in stoppage time, when he cut inside from the left hand side and fizzed an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box beyond the otherwise resolute Jack Sims in the home goal.

Prior to extra time the hosts' winger David Ogbonna was also given his marching orders for two quick cautions, which levelled up the numbers of personnel on each side. Within a couple of minutes of extra time, Marquis popped up to take full advantage of a Jennings error in his own penalty area and fire Salop in front.

Junior Eccleston became the third player on the night to be shown a red card, this one a straight sending off, when referee Jacob Miles spotted something as he wrestled with Chuks Aneke in the corner when anticipating the ball.

Over 120 minutes, with three goals and three red cards, but Town are in the hat for the third round and have opened themselves up to the potential of a Premier League or Championship tie.

Here are our player ratings:

Will Brook 8*

Fabulous early save, at point blank range, to prevent Clucas from putting through his own net with a header goalward when attempting to clear his lines. Made some positive decision making and wasn't slow in racing off his line to clear Town's lines. Also saved Stubbs' skin somewhat when reacting quickly to deny Harris after he'd been left with the ball in the box and kept Simper at bay from a free kick, too. Important contribution throughout.

Luca Hoole 7

Faced up to the tricky Ogbonna on the wing who saw plenty of the ball in the first half and needed plenty of attention. Hoole was measured at times but Ogbonna did sneak past him a couple of times and created half chances from those openings. Important covering when, with Sutton having taken the lead, he put off Harris when in on goal. Nailed a couple of Sutton shirts with excellently timed challenges.

Tom Anderson 6

Found the physical and mobile Jayden Harris a handful and, in the first half, was spun when pushing up, leaving a hole in the Salop defence. A little rushed when in possession and erratic with his passing as a result. As his attack-minded teammates eventually did their job in getting Town back into the tie, Anderson stood up to the task.