Shropshire boxing star ready to shine in Monte-Carlo

The 29-year-old takes on Peter McGrail for the EBU super-bantamweight belt with the winner poised to take a big step toward a possible world title fight.

Masoud is unbeaten in 14 professional bouts but has not fought since winning the IBO crown in an all-Shropshire affair with Liam Davies 13 months ago.

Yet the Wellington-trained ace claims he could not be feeling better ahead of the showdown on the French Riviera.

“I worked my way up to this position,” he said. “I’m ready, I’m more than ready for a fight like this.

“I’m going to show everyone what time it is.”