The 26-year-old had previously joined fellow National League side Yeovil Town on a similar short-term loan in mid-October.

Nurse made five appearances for Shrewsbury Town earlier this season but has not featured since. During his spell at Yeovil, he appeared in defeats to Rochdale and Wealdstone and a draw against Carlisle, but has not played since early November.

A Bristol City academy graduate, Nurse signed for Salop in 2021. Despite being the club’s longest-serving player, his time at Shrewsbury has been heavily affected by injuries, including missing almost two seasons and suffering back-to-back ACL injuries.

Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton confirmed in September that the 26-year-old was nearing a move away from the club.

Nurse will now spend the next month representing Solihull Moors at the Armco Arena. Chris Millington’s side currently sit 13th in the National League, with seven wins from their opening 21 games.

A club statement read: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town wishes Nursey the best of luck for his time with the Moors."