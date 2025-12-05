Shifnal strike to net the indoor spoils

They qualified for the finals alongside Albrighton, Lilleshall and Grasshoppers after the group stages of the competition, which featured 10 teams this season.

In their semi-final against Lilleshall, Shifnal batted first and racked up an impressive 135-0 from their innings with Ben Lees hitting 50 and Chad Brandrick 79.

In the reply, they restricted Lilleshall to 70-4, with a wicket apiece for Brandrick, Jack Shields, Ben Lees and Alex Riley.

The other semi-final saw Albrighton win the toss and ask Grasshoppers to bat first.

Hoppers made 77-3 from their eight eight-ball overs with Bradley Thornton top scoring with an unbeaten 25 while Ben Glendinning claimed 2-9 from two overs.

Albrighton reached their victory target with an over to spare with Adam Shimmons hitting 25 before he was dismissed and skipper Sam Wood unbeaten on 35.

Shifnal then batted first in the final against Albrighton and finished their innings on 109-5 with Lees hitting 27, Brandrick 33 and skipper Shaun Lorimer 30.

Shifnal skipper Shaun Lorimer receives the trophy from Cricket Shropshire's Shannon Aston

They then kept things tight in the field, executing five run outs with Lorimer claiming the other wicket to fall to claim the Wrekin Indoor crown. Wood top scored for Albrighton with 19.

Other teams taking part in this season’s competition were Willey, Newport, Cae Glas, Wellington, Harpers and Calverhall.

Competition organiser Shannon Aston from Cricket Shropshire said: “Congratulations to Shifnal on their victory in the final, and thank you to all teams that took part this season.

“Thank you to all who have scored and umpired during the season, we wouldn’t be able to run the competition without their help and support.”