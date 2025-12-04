Wolves boss welcomes hierarchy change

Jackson, who was already part of the club's leadership team as director of player recruitment and development, has now been promoted to his new role following the departure of Domenico Teti when head coach Vitor Pereira was sacked.

New boss Edwards is now targeting a long-term project at Wolves and believes Jackson's promotion will aid his cause.

"We've met briefly in the past but since I've been here our working relationship is really, really good," Edwards said.

"He's a really good guy, I can tell already he's going to be very supportive.