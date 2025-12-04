Wolves attacker being lined up for January loan move

The 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a place in the team so far this season following his £19.5million move from Celta Vigo, making just seven appearances in all competitions and one Premier League start.

He was an unused sub in Rob Edwards' first game in charge as head coach and has missed the last two matches with a minor adductor injury.

Now, it is understood he is being lined up for a loan move away for more game time.

A return to former club Celta Vigo has been discussed and Wolves are assessing all of their options to ensure the player has regular minutes for the rest of the season.

Lopez is expected to depart Wolves once the transfer window opens and a deal is struck.