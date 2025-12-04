"We've got to be living like a winner" - Wolves boss sends clear message to struggling side

Wednesday's defeat to Nottingham Forest means Wolves have equalled their worst run of Premier League defeats after seven straight losses and they remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

The head coach was angered by his side's performance at Molineux - following an improved display against Villa at the weekend - and he has since had a meeting with his players to address their showing and demand improvements.

Edwards said: "How do we lift it? By being consistent with how we're living every single day.

"In every part of every bit of training now, whether we're on the pitch or off the pitch, we've got to be living like a winner.

"At the moment, there's still areas that we need to improve. Areas within the training, whether it's preparation, whatever it might be, we can do more and that's the message today to the players as well.

"They're with it, they're on board with that as well. If we don't see it, then we've got to make changes, whether that's in the team or whether that's January or whenever that may be.

"But we've got to be more consistent in what we do. We can't turn up and show our best self on one day and then be the twin brother on another day, we've got to be consistent in what we do."

Wolves may rely on the January transfer window to have any hope of staying up, however their spending power will depend on results between now and the New Year.

Edwards has recently had a recruitment meeting to determine the club's plan, which he admits will depend on 'different scenarios'.

He added: "The meeting was good, but there's going to be a lot going on between now and January and I think there'll be certain plans for different scenarios in place.

"The guys are working really hard on it and it was a positive meeting. It was good.

"We were able to give our feedback from me and the coaching staff on the group that we have now and then we were able to get some feedback on potential targets and things like that from the guys.

"So it was a good meeting, but it will be live and evolving as we go throughout the month."