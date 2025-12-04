Tennis aces clock up the miles on county duty

Shropshire’s men’s team headed east to Boston, while the county’s women’s side travelled even further to Sunderland for their matches in an event that was first played in 1946.

Shropshire were one of 44 county teams - 88 men's and women's sides combined - placed in 22 groups between last Friday and Sunday, with matches, both singles and doubles, held across England, as well as in Wales, and played on a round-robin basis.

Shropshire’s men’s team were edged out 5-4 in tight fixtures by Oxfordshire and Cumbria on the opening two days before signing off with a 5-1 victory over hosts Lincolnshire at Boston Tennis Club.

It meant Shropshire, having achieved back-to-back promotions in the LTA Summer County Cup, finished third this time in Group 5B.

“It was another thoroughly enjoyable weekend,” said Shropshire captain Alex Parry.

“We actually had match points in both of the 5-4 defeats, for Matt Lee on the first day and Luke Henley on day two, so it was small margins and we could have won both of them.

“It was nice to come away with a win on the final day against Lincolnshire, a team we also faced in the Summer County Cup. We led 5-1 after the singles so the doubles matches were not played.”

Meanwhile, Shropshire’s women’s side made the long journey to the north east for their Group 5A matches at Sunderland Tennis Centre.

Having lost 7-2 to strong sides from Durham & Cleveland and then Cumbria in the first two fixtures, Shropshire came close to a win on the final day when they were pipped 5-4 by Staffordshire.

Captain Elena Griffiths said: “Our six-player team produced a gutsy and united performance, and pushed every county in a competitive Group 5A.

"The county’s younger players - Gwen Klu, Bella Burton and Bella Deavall - all delivered mature, confident performances, showing great promise in both singles and doubles. Their energy and composure were a real highlight across the weekend.

"Strong doubles play, determination in long singles matches and excellent team spirit underpinned a campaign where Shropshire proved they can compete with anyone, leaving Sunderland proud and motivated.”

The Shropshire men’s side, led by Alex Parry, also featured Matt Lee, Tom Loxley, Luke Henley, Ed Gibbs, Matt Jones and Duarte Monteiro.

Captain Griffiths was joined in the Shropshire women’s team by Bella Burton, Bella Deavall, Emilie Gradwell, Gwen Klu and Karen Sullivan.

