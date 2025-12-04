Red-hot Cook fire Wrockwardine through in cup

Cook struck twice, including a late winner, as Wood beat their Salop Leisure League Premier Division rivals 3-2.

Justin Worthington grabbed the hosts' other goal with Telford replying through Ronan Mariemoutou and William Wells.

Premier outfit Dawley Town batted their way to a 5-3 win over Division One high-fliers Ercall Rangers.

Town's Jason Harris proved to be the difference between the sides as he bagged a hat-trick. Cain Patterson and Daniel Beddows joined their team-mate on the scoresheet.

Ercall Colts Junior Aces came from 2-1 down to beat Shifnal Town FC 1964 3-2.

Lucas Rudd scored twice and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu once.

Mike Pritchard. Tristan Lloyd, Luke Dwyer and Lewis Jones bagged the goals as Gobowen Celtic beat Shrewsbury Up & Comers 4-3. William Davies, William Jervis and Josh Parker scored for Shrewsbury.

Brown Clee proved too strong for Herefordshire League outfit Ludlow Town Reserves as they eased to a 3-0 win away from home.

In the Salop Leisure League, Premier Division leaders Church Stretton extended their unbeaten run into December following another power-packed display.

They turned on the style as they put seven goals without reply past visiting Wem Town.

Myles Arnold and Cameron Murdoch both scored twice with Oliver Barrett, Benjamin Hartshorne and substitute James Hill also on the mark.

The clash between Llanymynech and FC Nations was postponed.

In Division One, Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development moved into pole position following a 4-1 win away to Ercall Evolution.

Connor Davies bagged and brace and he was joined on the scoresheet by Kasper Przybylski and Kristian Bate.

Two goals from Owen Rigby and one from Harrison Gregory saw Ercall 1975 to a 3-0 success at home to Telford Town Development.

Emmanuel Osei was the hat-trick hero for Allscott Heath Reserves as they beat visiting Ercall Colts 5-0. Sam Goucher and John Matthews added the other goals.

FA Nations Development hit six of the best in their home clash with Haughmond Development.

Callum Wilson led the way with a treble as the hosts won 6-2. Logan Mansell added two while Euan Riddell netted once. Ben Bound scored both goals for Haughmond.

St Martins edged a seven-goal thriller on the road at Wem Town Colts.

Nick Crouch proved to their match-winner with a hat-trick. Zakh Ward-penn-Harrigan added St Martins' other goal with Jordan Henderson, Connor Rawlings and Ethan Broadhead replying for the hosts.

