Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest following Molineux defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper had little to do in reality but made a big error for the goal when he comes for the ball and fails to reach it.

Error: 4

Jackson Tchatchoua

The right-wing-back had an exceptionally poor first half and despite a small improvement in the second half, it was not enough.

Poor: 4

Yerson Mosquera

The defender had a comical slip that almost cost him but was otherwise steady without being inspiring.

Steady: 5

Emmanuel Agbadou

Agbadou has improved his passing since getting back into the team but in the second half previous mistakes began to creep back into his game.

Mistakes: 5