Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest following Molineux defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players following the defeat to Nottingham Forest.
By Liam Keen
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper had little to do in reality but made a big error for the goal when he comes for the ball and fails to reach it.
Error: 4
Jackson Tchatchoua
The right-wing-back had an exceptionally poor first half and despite a small improvement in the second half, it was not enough.
Poor: 4
Yerson Mosquera
The defender had a comical slip that almost cost him but was otherwise steady without being inspiring.
Steady: 5
Emmanuel Agbadou
Agbadou has improved his passing since getting back into the team but in the second half previous mistakes began to creep back into his game.
Mistakes: 5